Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:
Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU):This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.
Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.80, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This manufacturer of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Unique Fabricating has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 35.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.
PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
