Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 17th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 17th:

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU):This hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Price and Consensus

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC price-consensus-chart | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.80, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC PE Ratio (TTM)

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC pe-ratio-ttm | Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC Quote

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.00, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (UFAB): This manufacturer of multi-material foam, rubber and plastic components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. Price and Consensus

Unique Fabricating, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unique Fabricating, Inc. Quote

Unique Fabricating has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.53, compared with 35.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Unique Fabricating, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Unique Fabricating, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Unique Fabricating, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers “Most Likely for Early Price Pops.”

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.6% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

See 7 handpicked stocks now >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.