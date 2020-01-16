Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:
H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This company that provides assisted income tax return preparation has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.
H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.76, compared with 29.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 3% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): This company that provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.
Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32, compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
