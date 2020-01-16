Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 16th:

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This company that provides assisted income tax return preparation has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block, Inc. Price and Consensus

H&R Block, Inc. price-consensus-chart | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.76, compared with 29.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

H&R Block, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | H&R Block, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This company that provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 3% over the last 60 days.

Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus

Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE): This company that provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Price and Consensus

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company price-consensus-chart | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.32, compared with 25.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company PE Ratio (TTM)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company pe-ratio-ttm | Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Free: Zacks’ Single Best Stock Set to Double

Today you are invited to download our latest Special Report that reveals 5 stocks with the most potential to gain +100% or more in 2020. From those 5, Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This pioneering tech ticker had soared to all-time highs and then subsided to a price that is irresistible. Now a pending acquisition could super-charge the company’s drive past competitors in the development of true Artificial Intelligence. The earlier you get in to this stock, the greater your potential gain.

See 5 Stocks Set to Double>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.