Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 15th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearm has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.59, compared with 30.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN): This data driven, technology empowered digital platform has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. Price and Consensus

360 DigiTech, Inc. price-consensus-chart | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

360 DigiTech has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.39, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

360 DigiTech, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

360 DigiTech, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | 360 DigiTech, Inc. Quote

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provides investment banking, research, sales and trading related services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.29, compared with 26.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Group, Inc. Quote

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners LP Price and Consensus

Navios Maritime Partners LP price-consensus-chart | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.15, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners LP PE Ratio (TTM)

Navios Maritime Partners LP pe-ratio-ttm | Navios Maritime Partners LP Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



360 DigiTech, Inc. Sponsored ADR (QFIN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.