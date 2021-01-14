Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.51 compared with 21.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.17 compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Fidus Investment Corporation (FDUS): This business development company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Fidus has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

