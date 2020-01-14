Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 14th:

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG):This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.1% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.57, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG): This transportation services company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Penske Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.37, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ternium S.A. (TX): This manufacturer of various steel products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Ternium has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.02, compared with 25.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

H&R Block, Inc. (HRB): This provider of assisted income tax return preparation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.9% over the last 60 days.

H&R Block has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.64, compared with 28.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

