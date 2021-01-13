Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of firearms has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 34% over the last 60 days.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Smith & Wesson Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 29.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. Quote

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Realogy Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

Realogy Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 39.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

Realogy Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | Realogy Holdings Corp. Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.6% over the last 60 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.96, compared with 15.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.

See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (SWBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.