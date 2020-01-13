Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL): This company that owns and charters containerships of various sizes has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.48, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This company that owns and operates dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.72, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) 3.91, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (OMP): This company that provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Oasis Midstream Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49, compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

