Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.08, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.53, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Tenneco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.76, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

