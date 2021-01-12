Investing

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 12th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 12th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 35.9% over the last 60 days.

 

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.08, compared with 9.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.4% over the last 60 days.

 

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.53, compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Western Midstream Partners, LP (WES): This natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.3% over the last 60 days.

 

Western Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.68, compared with 8.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

Tenneco Inc. (TEN): This designer, manufacturer, and seller of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

 

Tenneco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.76, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

 

