Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.87 compared with 21.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP): This provider of various financial products and services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.7% over the last 60 days.

Ameriprise Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.78 compared with 55.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): This owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers that provide support to international energy companies has Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.45 compared with 11.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Realogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY): This provider of residential real estate services has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 58.6% over the last 60 days.

Realogy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.93 compared with 40.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

