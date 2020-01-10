Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for January 10th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, January 10th:
Capital Product Partners L.P. (CPLP): This shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.
Capital Product Partners L.P. Price and Consensus
Capital Product Partners L.P. price-consensus-chart | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Capital Product Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.26, compared with 23.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Capital Product Partners L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)
Capital Product Partners L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | Capital Product Partners L.P. Quote
Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ): This manufacturer and marketer of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.8% over the last 60 days.
DAQO New Energy Corp. Price and Consensus
DAQO New Energy Corp. price-consensus-chart | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote
Daqo New Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.00, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
DAQO New Energy Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)
DAQO New Energy Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | DAQO New Energy Corp. Quote
Elevate Credit, Inc. (ELVT): This online credit solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.
Elevate Credit, Inc. Price and Consensus
Elevate Credit, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
Elevate Credit has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Elevate Credit, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Elevate Credit, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Elevate Credit, Inc. Quote
China Distance Education Holdings Limited (DL): This provider of online and offline education services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.7% over the last 60 days.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited Price and Consensus
China Distance Education Holdings Limited price-consensus-chart | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
China Distance Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.90, compared with 20.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
China Distance Education Holdings Limited PE Ratio (TTM)
China Distance Education Holdings Limited pe-ratio-ttm | China Distance Education Holdings Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
