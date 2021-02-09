Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 9th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): The company provides investment banking, research, sales and investment management services and has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Cowen Inc. Price and Consensus

Cowen Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cowen Inc. Quote

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.92, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Cowen Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Cowen Inc. Quote

GasLog Ltd. (GLOG): This owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas carriers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.8% over the last 60 days.

GasLog Ltd. Price and Consensus

GasLog Ltd. price-consensus-chart | GasLog Ltd. Quote

GasLog has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.37, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

GasLog Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

GasLog Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | GasLog Ltd. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.09, compared with 13.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.5% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Price and Consensus

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

Sculptor Capital Management has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.26, compared with 18.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



OchZiff Capital Management Group LLC (SCU): Free Stock Analysis Report



Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report



GasLog LP. (GLOG): Free Stock Analysis Report



Cowen Group, Inc. (COWN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.