Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 8th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 8th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that offers seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 50.7% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.41, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (SB): This marine drybulk transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 82.6% over the last 60 days.

Safe Bulkers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.71, compared with 17.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST): This company that engages in exploration and production of oil and gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 100% over the last 60 days.

Vista Oil & Gas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.79, compared with 5.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

