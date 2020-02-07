Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 7th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26, compared with 7.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This is a technology and analytics company, that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.75, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.78, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

