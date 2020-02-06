Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.
Ovintiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.
Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
PG&E Corporation (PCG): This company that engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.
PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.12, compared with 92.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
