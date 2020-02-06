Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 21.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV): This company that engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Ovintiv has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.03, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PG&E Corporation (PCG): This company that engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

PG&E has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.12, compared with 92.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

