Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 5th:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.6% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.15 compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Olin Corporation (OLN): This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olin Corporation Price and Consensus

Olin Corporation price-consensus-chart | Olin Corporation Quote

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 28.56 compared with 42.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Olin Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Olin Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Olin Corporation Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.39 compared with 18.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

