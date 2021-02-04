Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM): This owner and operator of dry cargo vessels has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 45.8% over the last 60 days.

Navios Maritime has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.18, compared with 55.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This owner and operator of midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 51.1% over the last 60 days.

Plains GP has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.26, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (SCU): This publicly owned hedge fund sponsor that provides investment advisory services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Sculptor Capital has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.81, compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP): This provider of marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Teekay LNG has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.51, compared with 55.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

