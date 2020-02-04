Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 4th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This company that provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.20, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.89, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AdvanSix Inc. (ASIX): This company that manufactures and sells polymer resins has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13.3% over the last 60 days.

AdvanSix has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.69, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): This company that operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.34, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.