Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB): This chemical company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

LyondellBasell has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 40.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Olin Corporation (OLN): This manufacturer and distributor of chemical products has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 60 days.

Olin has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 35.36 compared with 40.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.70 compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

