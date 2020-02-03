Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 3rd
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 3rd:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Banco Macro S.A. Price and Consensus
Banco Macro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.08, compared with 6.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Banco Macro S.A. PE Ratio (TTM)
Banco Macro S.A. pe-ratio-ttm | Banco Macro S.A. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (CBL): This company that owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.9% over the last 60 days.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Price and Consensus
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Quote
CBL & Associates Properties has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.68, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Quote
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This annuity and life insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.8% over the last 60 days.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.85, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
