Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 2nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 2nd:

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This owner and operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.3% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.97, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.71, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This provider of investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.27, compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.05, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

