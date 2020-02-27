Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 27th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This is a technology and analytics company, that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.30, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.89, compared with 7.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): This company that operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 2% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Lincoln National Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.97, compared with 13.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Today's Best Stocks from Zacks

Would you like to see the updated picks from our best market-beating strategies? From 2017 through 2019, while the S&P 500 gained and impressive +53.6%, five of our strategies returned +65.8%, +97.1%, +118.0%, +175.7% and even +186.7%.

This outperformance has not just been a recent phenomenon. From 2000 – 2019, while the S&P averaged +6.0% per year, our top strategies averaged up to +54.7% per year.

See their latest picks free >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.