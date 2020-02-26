Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 26th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 26th:

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX):This designer and developer of document management systems and solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.2% over the last 60 days.

Xerox has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.49, compared with 12.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI): This provider of mortgage banking and investment management services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.8% over the last 60 days.

PennyMac Financial Services has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.50, compared with 21.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.82, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS): This provider of seaborne transportation services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 78.3% over the last 60 days.

StealthGas has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.05, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.