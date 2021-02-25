Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This company that operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.4% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International, Inc. Price and Consensus

CAI International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CAI International, Inc. Quote

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.76, compared with 48.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

CAI International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

CAI International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | CAI International, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 32.4% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.57, compared with 13.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): This integrated electric utility company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.4% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric Power Corporation Price and Consensus

Korea Electric Power Corporation price-consensus-chart | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.99, compared with 18.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Korea Electric Power Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Korea Electric Power Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Korea Electric Power Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 77 billion devices by 2025, creating a $1.3 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 4 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2022.

Click here for the 4 trades >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): Free Stock Analysis Report



Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT): Free Stock Analysis Report



CAI International, Inc. (CAI): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.