Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 25th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.30 compared with 11.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.38 compared with 18.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.16 compared with 14.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

