Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.58, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): This retirement services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Athene Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 9.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 19.4% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

