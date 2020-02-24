Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 24th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.

Danaos has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.06, compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This provider of annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.58, compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AutoNation, Inc. (AN): This automotive retailer has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.2% over the last 60 days.

AutoNation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.91, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.