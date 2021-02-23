Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 23rd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 23rd:

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This single-family attached and detached homes developer has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.99, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (CUBI): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 16.6% over the last 60 days.

Customers Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.39, compared with 12.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.92, compared with 16.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This public homebuilding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising nearly 15% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.12, compared with 12.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

