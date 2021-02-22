Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 22nd

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 22nd:

CAI International, Inc. (CAI): This transportation finance and logistics company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 41.1% over the last 60 days.

CAI International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.42, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 30.2% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.83, compared with 4.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH): This company that engages in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing, and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 66.2% over the last 60 days.

Textainer has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.60, compared with 46.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH): This retirement services company that issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Athene has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.49, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

