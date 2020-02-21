Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 21st:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.29 compared with 12.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.6% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.71 compared with 14.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation services has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01 compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

