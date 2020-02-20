Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 20th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 20th:

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD):This provider of connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 36.3% over the last 60 days.

Diebold Nixdorf has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 23.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof B.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.1% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.01, compared with 19.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Citigroup Inc.(C): This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 60 days.

Citigroup has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.01, compared with 11.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (GPI): This company that operates in the automotive retail industry has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.6% over the last 60 days.

Group 1 Automotive has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.81, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.