Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:

Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.8% over the last 60 days.

Hancock Whitney Corporation Price and Consensus

Hancock Whitney Corporation price-consensus-chart | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Hancock Whitney Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Hancock Whitney Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Hancock Whitney Corporation Quote

Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11% over the last 60 days.

Federated Hermes, Inc. Price and Consensus

Federated Hermes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Federated Hermes, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Federated Hermes, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Federated Hermes, Inc. Quote

DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP Price and Consensus

DCP Midstream Partners, LP price-consensus-chart | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP PE Ratio (TTM)

DCP Midstream Partners, LP pe-ratio-ttm | DCP Midstream Partners, LP Quote

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Price and Consensus

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. price-consensus-chart | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. PE Ratio (TTM)

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. pe-ratio-ttm | AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): Get Free Report



Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): Free Stock Analysis Report



DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP): Get Free Report



AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.