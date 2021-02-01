Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 1st
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 1st:
Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC): This bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.8% over the last 60 days.
Hancock Whitney has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.33 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Federated Hermes, Inc. (FHI): This asset management holding company has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11% over the last 60 days.
Federated Hermes has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.64 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
DCP Midstream, LP (DCP): This owner and operator of a portfolio of midstream energy assets has Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.4% over the last 60 days.
DCP Midstream has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.50 compared with 12.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB): This investment management company has Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
AllianceBernstein has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.63 compared with 17.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
