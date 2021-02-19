Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:

Cowen Inc. (COWN): This investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage service provider carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 48.2% over the last 60 days.

Cowen has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.85, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Enova has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 16.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB): This business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.18, compared with 56.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (OMF): This financial service holding company carries a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.8% over the last 60 days.

OneMain has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.70, compared with 16.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

