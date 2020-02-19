Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 19th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 19th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 28.8% over the last 90 days.
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.13, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU): This company that designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2% over the last 90 days.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.40, compared with 17.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 23.6% over the last 90 days.
Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.63, compared with 33.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 90 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.88, compared with 8.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
