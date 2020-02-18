Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 18th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 18th:

OP Bancorp (OPBK):This bank holding company for Open Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

OP Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.49, compared with 14.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD): This provider of engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 18.5% over the last 60 days.

Modine Manufacturing has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.95, compared with 30.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (MDC): This company that engages in homebuilding and financial service businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.3% over the last 60 days.

M.D.C. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.28, compared with 11.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This provider of airline services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11.6% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.98, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

