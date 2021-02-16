Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 16th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 16th:

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.32, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

RBB Bancorp (RBB): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.8% over the last 60 days.

RBB Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.97, compared with 13.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC): This company that operates as a public homebuilder has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 10.8% over the last 60 days.

Taylor Morrison Home has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.52, compared with 11.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (LUMN): This company that provides various integrated services under ÂCenturyLink' name to business and residential customers has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Lumen Technologies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 23.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

