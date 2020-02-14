Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 14th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 14th:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL):This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.4% over the last 60 days.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. Price and Consensus

Delta Air Lines, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Delta Air Lines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.14, compared with 20.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Delta Air Lines, Inc. Quote

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): This operator of multiple insurance and retirement businesses has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Lincoln National Corporation Price and Consensus

Lincoln National Corporation price-consensus-chart | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Lincoln National has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.97, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Lincoln National Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Lincoln National Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Lincoln National Corporation Quote

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that transports and stores crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav NV Price and Consensus

Euronav NV price-consensus-chart | Euronav NV Quote

Euronav has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.43, compared with 33.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Euronav NV PE Ratio (TTM)

Euronav NV pe-ratio-ttm | Euronav NV Quote

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This provider of electricity and natural gas commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Just Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Just Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Just Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.53, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Just Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Just Energy Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

