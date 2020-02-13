Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This company, that provides electricity and natural gas commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.1% over the last 60 days.

Just Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

Just Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Just Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.53, compared with 20.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Just Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Just Energy Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corporation Price and Consensus

Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote

Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.