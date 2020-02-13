Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 13th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 13th:
Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.
Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus
Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.19, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote
Just Energy Group Inc. (JE): This company, that provides electricity and natural gas commodities has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.1% over the last 60 days.
Just Energy Group, Inc. Price and Consensus
Just Energy Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote
Just Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.53, compared with 20.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Just Energy Group, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Just Energy Group, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Just Energy Group, Inc. Quote
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.65, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote
Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.1% over the last 60 days.
Navient Corporation Price and Consensus
Navient Corporation price-consensus-chart | Navient Corporation Quote
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.95, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Navient Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)
Navient Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Navient Corporation Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Click to get this free report
Navient Corporation (NAVI): Free Stock Analysis Report
Just Energy Group, Inc. (JE): Free Stock Analysis Report
Macro Bank Inc. (BMA): Free Stock Analysis Report
Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.