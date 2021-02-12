Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (SMMF): This company that operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc. and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.3% over the last 60 days.

Summit Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.79, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (PAGP): This company that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 20.9% over the last 60 days.

Plains GP Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.21, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Radian Group Inc. (RDN): This company that engages in the mortgage and real estate services business has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Radian Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 10.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Navient Corporation (NAVI): This company that provides education loan management and business processing solutions has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 17.3% over the last 60 days.

Navient Corp. has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.90, compared with 16.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

