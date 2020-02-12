Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 12th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 12th:

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI):This healthcare solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.4% over the last 60 days.

Owens & Minor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.70, compared with 13.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE): This provider of low-fare airline services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 11% over the last 60 days.

Spirit Airlines has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.94, compared with 20.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG): This retailer of diamond jewelry, watches and other products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 13% over the last 60 days.

Signet Jewelers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): This provider of integrated manufacturing solutions has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Sanmina has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.82, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

