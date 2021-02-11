Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Korea Electric Power Corporation (KEP): The company that operates as an integrated electric utility company and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1% over the last 60 days.

Korea Electric Power has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.88, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (MSBI): This company that operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 47.2% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.66, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS): This company that engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 38.2% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.31, compared with 11.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT): This company that operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 15.8% over the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.75, compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

