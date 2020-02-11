Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 11th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 11th:

Banco Macro S.A. (BMA): This company that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 21.4% over the last 60 days.

Macro Bank Inc. Price and Consensus

Macro Bank Inc. price-consensus-chart | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Banco Macro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.32, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Macro Bank Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Macro Bank Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Macro Bank Inc. Quote

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK): This company that provides marine transportation services to oil industries has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 22.8% over the last 60 days.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. Price and Consensus

Teekay Tankers Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Teekay Tankers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.52, compared with 30.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Teekay Tankers Ltd. Quote

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (BHF): This company that provides annuity and life insurance products has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.5% over the last 60 days.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Price and Consensus

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

Brighthouse Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.20, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Brighthouse Financial, Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This is a technology and analytics company, that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.8% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.66, compared with 8.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020

In addition to the stocks discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 finest buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2020?

Last year's 2019 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +102.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys.

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2020 today >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.