Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): The company that owns and operates containerships and has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.6% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corp.has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.41, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Costamare Inc. (CMRE): This company that owns and charters containerships to liner companies has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 39.8% over the last 60 days.

Costamare Inc. Price and Consensus

Costamare Inc. price-consensus-chart | Costamare Inc. Quote

Costamare has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.67, compared with 12.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Costamare Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Costamare Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Costamare Inc. Quote

BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP): This company that operates as a brokerage and financial technology company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.8% over the last 60 days.

BGC Partners, Inc. Price and Consensus

BGC Partners, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

BGC Partnershas a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.81, compared with 15.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

BGC Partners, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

BGC Partners, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | BGC Partners, Inc. Quote

Enova International, Inc. (ENVA): This technology and analytics company that provides online financial services has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.1% over the last 60 days.

Enova International, Inc. Price and Consensus

Enova International, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Enova International, Inc. Quote

Enova International has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.25, compared with 16.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Enova International, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Enova International, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Enova International, Inc. Quote

