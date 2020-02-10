Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for February 10th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 10th:

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW): This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8% over the last 60 days.

Atlas Air Worldwide has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.33, compared with 21.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL): This provider of life insurance products and services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.2% over the last 60 days.

American Equity Investment Life has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.10, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Euronav NV (EURN): This company that engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 37.2% over the last 60 days.

Euronav has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.01, compared with 30.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII): This designer of women's and men's apparel has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.3% over the last 60 days.

G-III Apparel has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.00, compared with 20.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.