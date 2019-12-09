Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:

Innoviva, Inc. (INVA): This company that develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals mostly to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 27.7% over the last 60 days.

Innoviva has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.36, compared with 14.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP): This provider of servicing, origination and transaction-based services has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.87, compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (RVSB): This holding company for Riverview Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.7% over the last 60 days.

Riverview has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.62, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MSG Networks Inc. (MSGN): This company that engages in the sports production, content development and distribution businesses has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.5% over the last 60 days.

MSG Networks has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.85, compared with 13.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

