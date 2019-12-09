Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 9th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 9th:
Navient (NAVI): This provider of education loan management and business processing services has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.9% over the last 60 days.
Navient has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.56 compared with 7.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.57 compared with 7.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 23.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Zacks Investment Research
