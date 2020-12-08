Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 8th:

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.31, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This arts and crafts specialty retail stores operator has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 1.2% over the last 60 days.

Michaels has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.91, compared with 12.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.44, compared with 17.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

