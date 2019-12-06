Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th
Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:
AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH):This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.
AXA Equitable has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 79.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.
Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59, compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.
WhiteHorse Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
