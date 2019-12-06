Markets

Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 6th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 6th:

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH):This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 8.5% over the last 60 days.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote

AXA Equitable has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.19, compared with 79.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. Quote

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): This provider of private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 2.6% over the last 60 days.

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. Price and Consensus

Essent Group Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

Essent has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.59, compared with 23.80 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Essent Group Ltd. PE Ratio (TTM)

Essent Group Ltd. pe-ratio-ttm | Essent Group Ltd. Quote

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): This provider of scheduled air transportation has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

Hawaiian Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.43, compared with 7.10 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. Quote

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): This business development company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 5.6% over the last 60 days.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. price-consensus-chart | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

WhiteHorse Finance has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.11, compared with 13.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

Just Released: Zacks’ 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +24.6% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

See these time-sensitive tickers now >>


Click to get this free report

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF): Free Stock Analysis Report

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (HA): Free Stock Analysis Report

Essent Group Ltd. (ESNT): Free Stock Analysis Report

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. (EQH): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Investing Stocks

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular