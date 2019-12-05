Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP):This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 90 days.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC Price and Consensus

MR. COOPER GROUP INC price-consensus-chart | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.80, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

MR. COOPER GROUP INC PE Ratio (TTM)

MR. COOPER GROUP INC pe-ratio-ttm | MR. COOPER GROUP INC Quote

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.28, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR PE Ratio (TTM)

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR pe-ratio-ttm | GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 90 days.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Michaels Companies, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The Michaels Companies, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | The Michaels Companies, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!

It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.

Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.

Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.