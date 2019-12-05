Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 5th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 5th:
Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP):This company that provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.8% over the last 90 days.
Mr. Cooper has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.80, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG): This franchised hotel operator has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising more than 100% over the last 90 days.
GreenTree Hospitality has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 2.28, compared with 20.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
The Michaels Companies, Inc. (MIK): This operator of arts and crafts specialty retail stores has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.4% over the last 90 days.
The Michaels Companies has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 3.04, compared with 7.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
