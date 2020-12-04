Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are four stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This owner and operator of containerships has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 9.4% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 1.84, compared with 9.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (SHG): This financial products and services provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 56.9% over the last 60 days.

Shinhan Financial Group has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.28, compared with 12.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

The ODP Corporation (ODP): This business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 31.1% over the last 60 days.

The ODP Corp has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.04, compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF): This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 40% over the last 60 days.

Waterstone Financial has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.35, compared with 16.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

