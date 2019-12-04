Top Ranked Value Stocks to Buy for December 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, December 4th:

Danaos Corporation (DAC): This company that owns and operates containerships has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Danaos Corporation Price and Consensus

Danaos Corporation price-consensus-chart | Danaos Corporation Quote

Danaos Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 0.74, compared with 19.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Danaos Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Danaos Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Danaos Corporation Quote

Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD): This specialty apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Tailored Brands, Inc. Price and Consensus

Tailored Brands, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

Tailored Brands has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.76, compared with 19.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tailored Brands, Inc. PE Ratio (TTM)

Tailored Brands, Inc. pe-ratio-ttm | Tailored Brands, Inc. Quote

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO): This financing and loan service company has a Zacks Rank #2, and seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings rising 4.9% over the last 60 days.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. Price and Consensus

CURO Group Holdings Corp. price-consensus-chart | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

CURO Group Holdings has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.87, compared with 7.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. PE Ratio (TTM)

CURO Group Holdings Corp. pe-ratio-ttm | CURO Group Holdings Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.

